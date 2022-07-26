National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to join ED probe today, section 144 imposed at Raj Ghat

Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the Raj Ghat area has been placed under Section 144 due to the Congress leaders' request for permission from the Delhi police to hold a "Satyagraha" demonstration there.

The ED is probing alleged financial irregularities in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited by the Young Indian Private Limited, where Gandhi holds 38 per cent of the shares and is a director.

Lat week, Congress had organised massive protests across the country when Sonia Gandhi appeared before the central agency for the first round of questioning.

In several places the protests took a violent turn, with the Youth Congress protestors burning a car on the streets of Bengaluru. Water canons were used to disperse unruly protests in many cities including Delhi and Chandigarh. The 75-year-old was also allowed to carry a doctor inside the ED office due to her ailing health.



What is National Herald case?

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru started the National Herald newspaper in 1938. The newspaper was published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) which was founded in 1937 with 5,000 other freedom fighters as its shareholders. The company did not belong to any one person.

In 2010, the Associated Journals Limited had 1,057 shareholders. It incurred losses, and its holdings were transferred to Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL) in 2011, with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the board of directors.

In 2012, BJP leader and advocate Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court alleging that some Congress leaders were involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd by Young Indian Ltd (YIL). He alleged that YIL had taken over the assets of the National Herald in a 'malicious' way.

Under the Income Tax Act no political organisation can have financial transactions with a third party. Swamy further claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had taken over the assets to gain profits. He also claimed Young Indian Ltd paid only Rs 50 lakh for the right to recover Rs 90 crore Associated Journals Limited owed to the party. This implies that the Congress had written off the remaining Rs 89.5 crore.

READ| National Herald case explained: Why is Sonia Gandhi appearing before ED today?

At the time of shutting down the National Herald in 2008, Associated Journals Limited owed the Congress an accumulated debt of Rs 90 crore. In 2010, the Congress assigned this debt to Young India Private Limited, a non-profit company that had been created a few months earlier.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi each own 38% of the company. The remaining 24% share of the company is owned by Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and entrepreneur Sam Pitroda, who are also named in the case.