Sonia Gandhi to contest panchayat elections? BJP plays a trick in Kerala local polls

What if we told you that Sonia Gandhi is contesting the panchayat election from the spectacular hill town of Munnar in Kerala? That too, on a ticket from the BJP? Bewildered, aren't you? Let us now clear the air. Well, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded a candidate, who shares a name with the former Congress president, from Nallathanni ward (Ward number 16) in the upcoming Munnar panchayat poll. Interestingly, she also has a deep connection with the Congress party. Let us tell you more about her here.

Who is BJP's Sonia Gandhi?

As per reports, BJP's Sonia Gandhi was born to the late Dure Raj, a local labourer and Congress leader. Perhaps out of admiration, Raj named his newborn daughter after Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving president of the Congress party. Her candidature has naturally triggered curiosity as well as some confusion. In Munnar panchayat election, BJP's Sonia Gandhi is taking on Manjula Ramesh of the Congress and Valarmati of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M).

Kerala local body elections

BJP's Sonia Gandhi is among more than 75,000 candidates contesting in over 21,000 wards, representing major political fronts including the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Kerala panchayat and local body elections are scheduled to be held in two phases, on December 9 and December 11. Vote counting for the polls, being overseen by the State Election Commission, will take place on December 13.