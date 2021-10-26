Congress meet with core leaders today to discuss strategy for internal polls

To discuss the strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting with core party leaders today at 10:30 am. The meeting will be held at Congress party headquarters. Assembly elections are taking place in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa which are due next year.

The meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges will be held at the AICC headquarters situated at 24, Akbar Road to discuss membership, training, agitation program and strategy for the upcoming assembly polls. Pradesh Congress Committee presidents will also be present at the meeting.

Besides they will also register a protest against the Centre over the rise in prices of essential items particularly petrol and diesel. Congress has formed a panel to strategise agitations and protest programmes across states. During the meeting, the leaders will discuss the membership campaign and the preparation for Jan Jagran Abhiyan and the proposed continuous training programme, an agency reported.

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on October 16 where it was decided that organisation polls will be held next year and for that, a membership drive will be launched from November 1. The Congress party organisational election is likely on September 6, 2022, and the party is likely to have its president by October.

Meanwhile, in a letter to all state Congress heads, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal asked them to turn the membership drive for organisational polls into a 'mass campaign process'.