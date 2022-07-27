National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi's third round of questioning by ED concludes, no fresh summons issued

Sonia Gandhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday wrapped up its third round of questioning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi regarding the National Herald money laundering case. On Wednesday, Gandhi was questioned by the central organisation for three hours. Gandhi has not yet received a new summons, according to the news agency PTI.

She reached the federal agency's office in central Delhi at 11 am accompanied by hPriyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

A team of investigators, including the primary probe officer and someone who takes down remarks dictated by Gandhi on a computer, began the session around 11:15 am.

The ED is probing alleged financial irregularities in the acquisition of Associated Journals Limited by the Young Indian Private Limited, where Gandhi holds 38 per cent of the shares and is a director.

Lat week, Congress had organised massive protests across the country when Sonia Gandhi appeared before the central agency for the first round of questioning.

In 2010, the Associated Journals Limited had 1,057 shareholders. It incurred losses, and its holdings were transferred to Young Indian Pvt Ltd (YIL) in 2011, with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the board of directors.

In 2012, BJP leader and advocate Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint before a trial court alleging that some Congress leaders were involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd by Young Indian Ltd (YIL). He alleged that YIL had taken over the assets of the National Herald in a 'malicious' way.

Under the Income Tax Act no political organisation can have financial transactions with a third party. Swamy further claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had taken over the assets to gain profits.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi each own 38% of the company. The remaining 24% share of the company is owned by Congress leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and entrepreneur Sam Pitroda, who are also named in the case.