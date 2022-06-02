Sonia Gandhi tests Covid-19 positive days before ED questioning in National Herald case

File photo

Just as the top leadership in the Congress party remains embroiled in controversy, party president Sonia Gandhi has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. This comes just a day after the Enforcement Directorate summoned her and Rahul Gandhi for questioning.

While speaking to news agencies, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is.”

Surjewala wrote on Twitter that Gandhi had been meeting with Congress members and leaders over the last few weeks, some of whom had tested positive for coronavirus. She developed symptoms of mild fever, but nothing too severe till now.



Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier.



We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 2, 2022

Sonia Gandhi has further decided to isolate herself as per medical advice, but her questioning date by the ED in the National Herald case still stands for June 8. Surjewala confirmed, “The Congress President will appear before ED on June 8, as informed by us earlier.”

Sonia Gandhi had been summoned by the ED for questioning on June 8 in relation to the National Herald corruption case, which was filed by BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy in the Delhi High Court in 2012. Rahul Gandhi has also been asked to appear before the agency but has sought more time.

After ED issued a notice to the Gandhis, Congress’ official Twitter handle wrote, “When the Congress was not scared of the British and their atrocities, how can the ED notices break the courage of Sonia Gandhiji, Rahul Gandhiji, and the Congress party. We will fight...we will win...we will not bow down...we will not be afraid.”

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said during a press conference yesterday, “Both the leaders will appear before the ED...we will face them. We are not a bit scared, overawed, or intimidated by such tactics.”

