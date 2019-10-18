Sonia Gandhi's rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh cancelled, Rahul to address in poll-bound state

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's rally in the poll-bound state of Haryana's Mahendragarh has been cancelled. She was scheduled to address a poll rally on Friday afternoon.

Instead of Sonia Gandhi, party leader and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address the rally.

The assembly election in Haryana will be held on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

In both Maharashtra and Haryana, the assembly election will take place on the same day.

Earlier on October 14, Maharashtra Congress working president, Nitin Raut had called Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar a "khacchar" (mule) for calling Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi a "Mari Hui Chuhiya" (a dead mouse).

Raut's reaction comes a day after Khattar during an election rally in poll-bound Haryana called Sonia Gandhi a "Mari Hui Chuhiya" (a dead mouse). He took a jibe on Sonia Gandhi's appointment as Congress interim president.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "The first thing is that Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar is 'Khacchar'. If he has to make such statements, he should make them on Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He continued, "People had expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the economy would grow along with boosting industries and employment when he came to power. But nothing happened on that front. So, the comment that 'khoda pahad nikla chuha' would suit Modi ji."

Addressing an election rally, Chief Minister Khattar had said, "After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president and started saying that the party should get new president from outside Gandhi family," Khattar said.