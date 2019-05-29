Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to attend PM Modi's swearing-in tomorrow

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will also attend the ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sonia had attended Modi's swearing-in in 2014. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Heads of national and regional parties have been invited for the ceremony.

Narendra Modi, who got a massive mandate for a second consecutive term, will be sworn in as Prime Minister on Thursday at the head of a new government that will not have Arun Jaitley, who has opted out on health grounds, even as speculation mounted on whether BJP President Amit Shah would be part of it.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function which will be attended by Heads of government and representatives from BIMSTEC countries besides Prime Minister of Mauritius and President of Kyrgyzstan, who is also the chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Meanwhile, President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid has already arrived in Delhi to attend PM Modi's oath ceremony tomorrow.

State chief ministers, including those running non-BJP governments, and captains of industry will be among the few thousand guests at the swearing-in function. Several overseas friends of BJP from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany and the UK, have been invited.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier decided to attend the function, today announced she will be present, accusing the BJP of trying to politicise the occasion by inviting the families of victims of BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence.

Banerjee plans to stage a dharna in Kolkata to seek protection for her party workers from BJP's "violence". She is miffed with BJP for taking away her MLAs, which is continuing after the elections.