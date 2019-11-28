Sonia Gandhi, Rahul skip Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony; send wishes on 'new innings'

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed regrets on their inability to attend the ceremony in Mumbai where Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Thackeray, who will take the oath of office and secrecy at Shivaji Park in Mumbai shortly, will be heading a coalition government of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

In a letter to Mr Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi wished him "all the very best" for his "new innings."

"The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances, at a time when the country faces unprecedented threats from BJP," she said in her letter.

"The political atmosphere has become poisonous and the economy has collapsed, farmers are facing great distress," she added.

Read her full letter here:

Rahul Gandhi also wrote a letter to Mr Thackeray, saying that he was "glad that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has come together to defeat the BJP's attempt to undermine our democracy."

"The people of Maharashtra have high expectations from the coalition and I am confident it will provide them a stable, secular and a pro-poor government," Mr Gandhi added.

Read his full letter here:

Earlier on Tuesday, after being elected as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine, named 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Thackeray had thanked Sonia Gandhi for placing her "trust" in him.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday.

Three ministers - two each from the Sena, the NCP and the Congress - are expected to take oath along with Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena chief was on Tuesday elected as the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' by the MLAs of his party, NCP and the Congress.