Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Manmohan Singh among others in Cong's star campaigners list for Jharkhand assembly polls

The Congress party on Thursday released the list of 40-star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled to take place in November-December this year.

Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi have been named in the list of star campaigners. Here's the list:

Earlier on Sunday, Congress released the first list of five candidates who will be contesting the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, scheduled to be held in five phases from November 30.

In its first list, Congress leaders Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga, Ramchandra Singh from Manika, K N Tripathy from Daltonganj, Chandrashekhar Dubey from Bishrampur and KP Yadav from Bhawnathpur, were mentioned.

On Monday, the party released another list of candidates for Jharkhand elections, announcing nominees for 19 seats.

In the outgoing assembly, the Congress has seven members while its ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has 19 seats. The five-phase polling will be held on November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. The counting of votes will be held on December 23.