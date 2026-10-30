Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to postpone INDIA Bloc Nov 1 rally? Delhi traders flag Diwali business losses

In a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, the association requested that the rally be shifted to a date after November 10. It raised concerns that traffic restrictions, protests and heavy footfall could add to the losses traders are already facing, ANI reported.

Traders in Sadar Bazar have urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene and get the INDIA bloc's planned rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 postponed. The Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association said the rally could affect business activity in Delhi's markets during the crucial Diwali season.

In a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, the association requested that the rally be shifted to a date after November 10. It raised concerns that traffic restrictions, protests and heavy footfall could add to the losses traders are already facing, ANI reported.

Why Delhi traders wants to shift INDIA bloc Nov 1 rally?

The federation noted that trade worth around Rs 25,000 crore is estimated across Delhi's markets between Dhanteras and Diwali, making it the most important business window for small traders and shop owners.

"We demand to reschedule the mega-rally of 1 million (10 lakh) people, planned for November 1, to a date after Diwali; lack of parking for 15,000–20,000 vehicles could lead to a total gridlock, akin to a lockdown," the CTI urged in its letter to Sonia Gandhi.

The planned rally comes at a critical juncture for Delhi's commercial ecosystem. With Dhanteras falling on November 6 and Diwali on November 8, traders emphasise that November 1 represents the busiest single day for festive inventory transit and shopper movement.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal stressed that business owners are facing widespread panic, clarifying that their plea is purely about survival rather than political opposition.

"We are not opposing the rally; we are making a heartfelt plea to protect our livelihoods during the peak Diwali season," stated CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal.

'Rs 10,000–12,000 crore will be affrected'

The body warned that the rally could disrupt business worth Rs 10,000–12,000 crore daily across 20 major markets in central and Old Delhi.

According to CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal, around 10 lakh people and 15,000–20,000 vehicles are expected to turn up for the rally, which could cause severe traffic congestion and parking hassles.

"These 20 markets are not merely marketplaces; they are the heartbeat of Delhi. They generate a daily turnover of 10,000 to 12,000 crore rupees, and Dhanteras falls on November 6th. Traders are anxious: if a lockdown-like gridlock hits central Delhi on October 31st and November 1st, how will the goods for Dhanteras be transported in and out?" Goyal added.

Dissruption can create lockdown-like conditions

According to the association, such disruptions could lead to lockdown-like conditions, affecting supply of goods and footfall of customers during the crucial festive season. The CTI has proposed two options - rescheduling the rally to November 10-11 or shifting it to Burari Maidan, which offers more parking space.

The traders' body said it had earlier written to Rahul Gandhi and has now approached Sonia Gandhi seeking her intervention on the matter.

Several historic markets within a 5 km radius have been affected, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Janpath, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Naya Bazar, Lajpat Rai Market, Chawri Bazar, Kinari Bazar, Dariba Kalan, Ballimaran, Fatehpuri, Tilak Bazar, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Nabi Karim, Gaffar Market, Ajmeri Gate-Paharganj and Daryaganj.

Impact on small traders

The federation pointed out that thousands of workers - sales staff, helpers, delivery personnel and others - employed in these markets depend on festive-season trade for their livelihood.

It said any disruption during this brief but crucial period could affect traders' annual earnings and their families' incomes. It therefore urged Rahul Gandhi to raise the matter with the Congress leadership and ensure the rally is held after November 10.

According to the traders' body, political events can be postponed in public interest, whereas Diwali is a vital period for small businesses to earn a substantial part of their annual income.

The trade body also raised the issue of premature border & arterial gridlock and previous protests that dented the profits of shopkeepers in the peak festival season.

Starting from the afternoon of October 31st, buses and vehicles may begin arriving at Delhi’s borders—Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, and Badarpur. By the evening, barricades could be set up along Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. Transporters are already refusing to dispatch vehicles from October 31st."

"On October 10th, with only 5,000 to 7,000 people gathering at Jantar Mantar, central Delhi remained gridlocked for eight hours. Now, 1 million (10 lakh) people are expected to arrive.

"The trade body highlighted that these hubs—some up to 300 years old—supply goods pan-India and depend on 5,000 daily trucks and tempos arriving from 56 industrial areas (including Narela, Bawana, Okhla, Mayapuri, Mundka, Udyog Nagar, and Mangolpuri).To prevent a total commercial shutdown, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) suggested two alternatives: rescheduling the event to after the peak festive season, preferably beyond November 10, or relocating the rally to Burari Maidan if holding it on November 1 is non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, the rally—dubbed the 'Chalo Dilli Ramlila March'—has been called by the opposition INDIA bloc to demonstrate against alleged vote tampering.