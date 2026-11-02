Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to pay Rs 11000 crore to Delhi traders? CTI chairman claims INDIA bloc rally forced 2.5 lakh shops to remain shut

As per the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), about 80% of shops in markets around the rally site stayed closed amid fears of traffic curbs, road closures and a large turnout.

Traders in Delhi have claimed losses of around Rs 10,000-11,000 crore due to disruptions from the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, alleging that the event brought commercial activity to a near halt across key markets in the capital during the peak Diwali shopping season.

As per the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), about 80% of shops in markets around the rally site stayed closed amid fears of traffic curbs, road closures and a large turnout.

INDIA bloc rally impacted wholesalers, suppliers, transporters and buyers

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said nearly 2.5 lakh shops out of around three lakh across 20-25 major markets remained shut on Sunday.

He said the shutdown impacted not only retailers but also wholesalers, suppliers, transporters and buyers who travel to Delhi from nearby towns for trade.

Goyal told news agency ANI that traders faced heavy financial losses because of the disruption.

“Due to the rally held at Ramlila Maidan today, about 20 to 25 major markets in the vicinity were affected. These historic markets house approximately 3,00,000 shops. Based on data we received this evening from various WhatsApp groups—comprising traders from different markets under the CTA (Confederation of All India Traders)—about 80% of these shops—roughly 2,50,000 out of 3,00,000—remained closed today,” he said.

He said about three lakh to four lakh buyers, dealers and customers who usually travel to Delhi from nearby towns did not arrive due to the disruptions.

Goods movement was also severely impacted, with nearly 5,000 vehicles including tempos, trucks and bigger goods carriers unable to function normally.

'Who will bear the loss?'

According to Goyal, loading and unloading of goods was affected, disrupting supplies from industrial areas and transport hubs to wholesale markets in Old Delhi and Central Delhi.

“The movement of goods—loading and unloading—was completely disrupted. During the peak Diwali season, these markets with individual turnovers collectively generate business worth approximately 10,000 to 12,000 crore rupees. Even where shops remained open, sales were virtually non-existent; there were simply no customers,” he said.

Claiming that the trading sector had suffered losses of around Rs 10,000-11,000 crore, Goyal questioned who would compensate traders for the disruption.

“The question now arises: who will compensate for this loss, or who will make up for it—will the organisers do so?” he said.

Goyal said the losses were particularly significant as the markets were in the peak Diwali trading season, with Dhanteras shopping scheduled four days later. He added that the disruption had affected businesses dependent on daily movement of goods and customers.

Traders opposed INDIA bloc Nov 1 rally

Traders across Delhi’s major commercial hubs also strongly opposed the INDIA bloc’s mega rally scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, warning that holding a massive political gathering in the heart of the capital during the peak Diwali shopping season will paralyse wholesale markets, disrupt daily livelihoods, and cause business losses exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

The Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association had written to Rahul Gandhi urging him to intervene and postpone the rally till after November 10.

The association had pointed out that business turnover of around Rs 25,000 crore takes place in Delhi between Dhanteras and Diwali, making it one of the most vital periods for the city's traders.

It had further claimed that traders had already incurred losses of about Rs 3,000 crore in September and October due to repeated protests, rallies and traffic restrictions.

Meanwhile, Speaking to ANI, key office bearers of the Automotive Parts Merchant Association (APMA), based at Kashmere Gate—one of Asia's largest auto parts wholesale markets—clarified that while they are not opposed to democratic protests, the timing and choice of venue are disastrous for trade.

Terming the choice of venue and timing disastrous for retail and wholesale commerce, APMA members urged the administration to intervene, stating that gridlock and panic among outstation buyers would hit wholesale trade within a three-kilometre radius of Old Delhi and push thousands of daily-wage labourers into severe financial distress.

APMA President Vinay Narang said holding the rally in the centre of the capital right ahead of Diwali would choke key arterial wholesale hubs.

"We are not aligned with any political party, nor are we against democratic protests. But the timing and the venue are completely wrong. Ramlila Maidan is located in the middle of Asia’s largest commercial zone—with major markets like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Daryaganj, Mori Gate, and Kashmere Gate within a three-kilometre radius," Narang said.