Sonia Gandhi questioning: Robert Vadra links ED summons to Gandhis with Nupur Sharma row

Robert Vadra said the people of the country won't take the summons kindly given her ill health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Robert Vadra (File)

Robert Vadra, the husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Tuesday defended his mother-in-law, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, saying the ED summons to her were politically motivated. He said the Enforcement Directorate summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were an attempt to cover up the Nupur Sharma row. The comment came on the day Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the agency for over six hours.

"The government is diverting the attention of the people to cover up the statement given by Nupur Sharma that created communal disharmony. Rahul was summoned that time by the ED," Robert Vadra was quoted by the news agency ANI as saying. 

Vadra said the people of the country won't take the summons kindly given her ill health. He implied the summons were sent to divert attention from issues like the increased GST rates, inflation, price hike and other economic issues.

"Calling Gandhi with her age and health condition, people have been taking it very badly. People have come out in support of her. It's not only the Congress workers, or ministers, I see people from around the nation supporting her. They are saying that they do not trust the agencies," he added.

Robert Vadra called it a witchhunt against the Gandhi family.

"It is definitely a witchhunt, I want to make it clear. Which BJP minister or worker or anybody supporting the BJP has been summoned by any of the agencies? None of them has been summoned. It (government) is biased and people do not believe in it," he added. 

He also slammed the Centre for changing the date of summons from July 25 to July 26. "The date was changed on the directions of the political masters as there was the swearing-in ceremony of the new president," he claimed.

Senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and 50 other MPs were on Tuesday detained by the police in Delhi as they protested against ED action against Opposition leaders. 

With inputs from ANI

