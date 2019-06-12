Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra to visit Uttar Pradesh today, first after poll drubbing

Congress touched lowest-ever tally of just one win from UP this polls, that too from Sonia’s constituency of Rae Bareli

Both UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra would be on their first visit to Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after Lok Sabha poll 2019 results.

While Sonia is believed to be visiting Rae Bareli on a daylong visit as a Thanksgiving gesture, Priyanka Vadra will be holding an introspection meeting with the Congress workers of the 42 constituencies of eastern UP, she was in charge of.

Earlier, Priyanka was scheduled to reach Rae Bareli on a two-day visit on June 11 evening. Sources in Congress said Priyanka's programme was postponed till June 12 as she would now be accompanied by her mother and newly-elected Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi.

Though no official programme of Sonia Gandhi has been released till the filing of the report, sources said her visit to Rae Bareli is confirmed. Both Sonia and Priyanka are expected to land at Fursat Ganj airstrip at 11 am. From there, both mother and daughter are expected to reach Bhueamau Guest House where they will be meeting workers and holding meetings at various level.

Sonia will be meeting regional representatives and the team which worked hard to ensure her win from the Rae Bareli LS constituency. The meeting is expected to be held at 5 pm on Wednesday.

Priyanka would be holding meetings with LS candidates from 42 constituencies, city presidents, MLAs, ex-MPs and MLAs to introspect the cause of Congress drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

Surprisingly, Amethi known as Congress stronghold for decades, was also one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies which was been looked after Priyanka Vadra.

Congress sources said Priyanka Vadra is likely to discuss ways and means to erect a party structure that could allow the party to set revival goals by 2022 Assembly polls.

But will Congress achieve new target? Only time will tell.

Shocker Defeat