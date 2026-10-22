Sonia Gandhi Now On Instagram! Gets first copy of memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', warns publishers

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has made her Instagram debut and shared the first look of her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which will release worldwide on November 10.

Sonia Gandhi has made her Instagram debut and revealed the first look at her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which will be released worldwide on November 10.

First look and Instagram debut

The 79-year-old received the first hardback copies in New Delhi. In a video posted on her new Instagram account, she is seen accepting the books and a box of sweets from her publishers. "You are carrying a very heavy weight," she told them. She posed with the book as people around her clapped. While flipping through it, she showed it to her daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said, "Lots of pictures, Priyanka."

Priyanka later offered sweets to her mother and the two hugged. Sonia Gandhi wrote in her post, "Hello everyone, I'm truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look at Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong."

What the memoir is about

The book, published by HarperCollins India and Alfred A. Knopf in the US, is a political memoir by Sonia Gandhi. She aims to present an authentic narrative of her family, highlighting their motivations and flaws. Through this work, she reflects on India's social and political changes over six decades, offering homage to their humanity.

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The memoir details the author's life in India post-1984, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, her political career as the longest-serving Congress president, and her decision to decline the prime ministership. Additionally, it notes that Penguin Random House India initially withdrew from publishing the book due to alleged editorial disputes, which the publisher refuted.