‘Sonia Gandhi not backing any candidate’, says Congress after Mallikarjun Kharge’s nomination

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo)

The race for the Congress president post has been narrowed down to two candidates – Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge. With reports that the Gandhi family prefers one candidate over the other, the party has cleared the air on the rumours.

With reports that Mallikarjun Kharge is being preferred for the top party post by the Gandhi family, the Congress party has said that Sonia Gandhi is “not supporting any individual candidate” in the presidential polls, set to be held in October.

As per NDTV reports, Madhusudan Mistry, the chairperson of the Congress's Central Election Authority said, “There is no official candidate and Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) has given a clear message she is not supporting any candidate, neither is the high command.”

Mistry further added that there is no clarity yet on whether the Gandhis will be casting their vote for the Congress presidential polls or not. Meanwhile, the rest of the party leaders are set to cast their ballots for the polls on October 17.

After Kharge filed his nomination for the presidential race, reports surfaced that the Gandhis had prompted him to do so to maintain their stronghold on Congress, since the political family decided not to run for the party president post this time.

Today was the last day to file the nominations for the Congress presidential race, with just three leaders filing the nominations ahead of the deadline. Apart from Tharoor and Kharge, former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi also filed his nomination today.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday dropped out of the race for the Congress presidential post and announced his support for Mallikarjun Kharge, who filed his papers today. Speaking to reporters, Singh said he "cannot think of contesting an election" against a senior leader like Kharge.

Meanwhile, Tharoor addressed the talk of him being the “underdog” candidate in the party presidential polls and said that the Gandhis have assured him that they are not backing any candidate officially in the polls, dismissing the rumors.

