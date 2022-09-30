Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Sonia Gandhi not backing any candidate’, says Congress after Mallikarjun Kharge’s nomination

Amid reports that the Gandhis are backing Mallikarjun Kharge in the presidential polls, Congress has cleared the air over the nominations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 06:33 PM IST

‘Sonia Gandhi not backing any candidate’, says Congress after Mallikarjun Kharge’s nomination
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File photo)

The race for the Congress president post has been narrowed down to two candidates – Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge. With reports that the Gandhi family prefers one candidate over the other, the party has cleared the air on the rumours.

With reports that Mallikarjun Kharge is being preferred for the top party post by the Gandhi family, the Congress party has said that Sonia Gandhi is “not supporting any individual candidate” in the presidential polls, set to be held in October.

As per NDTV reports, Madhusudan Mistry, the chairperson of the Congress's Central Election Authority said, “There is no official candidate and Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) has given a clear message she is not supporting any candidate, neither is the high command.”

Mistry further added that there is no clarity yet on whether the Gandhis will be casting their vote for the Congress presidential polls or not. Meanwhile, the rest of the party leaders are set to cast their ballots for the polls on October 17.

After Kharge filed his nomination for the presidential race, reports surfaced that the Gandhis had prompted him to do so to maintain their stronghold on Congress, since the political family decided not to run for the party president post this time.

Today was the last day to file the nominations for the Congress presidential race, with just three leaders filing the nominations ahead of the deadline. Apart from Tharoor and Kharge, former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi also filed his nomination today.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday dropped out of the race for the Congress presidential post and announced his support for Mallikarjun Kharge, who filed his papers today. Speaking to reporters, Singh said he "cannot think of contesting an election" against a senior leader like Kharge.

Meanwhile, Tharoor addressed the talk of him being the “underdog” candidate in the party presidential polls and said that the Gandhis have assured him that they are not backing any candidate officially in the polls, dismissing the rumors.

READ | After deadly floods, Bilawal Bhutto calls for India, Pakistan to ‘work together on climate change’

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP TET Result 2022 declared at aptet.apcfss.in, direct link to check scorecard
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.