Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, funeral held

Sonia Gandhi had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, funeral held
Sonia Gandhi (file photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino was passed at her home in Italy on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and her funeral took place on Sunday, Congress said on Wednesday.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

READ | Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi among others, know why

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.