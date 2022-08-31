Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, funeral held

Sonia Gandhi (file photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino was passed at her home in Italy on Saturday, August 27, 2022, and her funeral took place on Sunday, Congress said on Wednesday.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and visited her hometown.

