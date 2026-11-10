Sonia Gandhi memoir row: Why BJP calls 'Belonging' a whitewashing of Emergency, Congress's past

Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' has triggered a BJP-Congress row. Here's what she wrote about the Emergency and why BJP leader C R Kesavan criticised the book.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's recently released memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has sparked political controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing her of trying to defend the Congress party's historical record and justify the 1975 Emergency.

Why has BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan criticised the memoir?

BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan on Tuesday criticised Sonia Gandhi's account of the Emergency and other political events, claiming that the memoir attempts to downplay the mistakes committed by the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress party.

Taking a swipe at the book's title, Kesavan said it should have been named 'Whitewashing' instead of 'Belonging', alleging that its objective was to sugar-coat historical wrongs committed during Congress rule.

In a post on X, Kesavan accused Sonia Gandhi of attempting to camouflage what he described as the Congress party's historical failures.

"Sonia Gandhi could have titled her memoir as 'Whitewashing' instead of 'Belonging', because the motive of this book appears to be sugarcoating the historical wrongs perpetrated by the Nehru-Gandhi family and camouflaging the cardinal sins committed by the Congress party," he said, according to PTI.

Kesavan also questioned Gandhi's references to the demolition of the Babri Masjid, asking whether she had expressed similar grief over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, during which thousands of people were killed following Indira Gandhi's assassination.

He further questioned her response to the 2008 Batla House encounter and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, accusing the Congress-led UPA government of failing to respond adequately to the latter.

The BJP spokesperson also criticised Gandhi over her alleged expressions of sympathy for those accused in the Batla House case, contrasting them with the sacrifices made by security personnel.

What did Sonia Gandhi write about the Emergency?

The controversy follows Gandhi's remarks about the Emergency in her memoir, in which she described the 1975 decision as a mistake. She also said she believes her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi eventually came to share that assessment.

The Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, remains one of the most controversial periods in India's political history. During the 21-month period, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was curtailed, political opponents were detained and several civil liberties were restricted.

In her memoir, Sonia Gandhi revisits the period and reflects on the circumstances surrounding the decision. She suggests that much of the damage caused by the Emergency could have been avoided if her husband, Rajiv Gandhi, had kept his younger brother, Sanjay Gandhi, in check.

She also writes that Indira Gandhi eventually recognised the mistake, offering a personal account of how the decision was viewed within the family.

These reflections have drawn criticism from the BJP, which has accused the Congress leadership of attempting to soften the historical consequences of the Emergency.

What is Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' about?

Belonging: A Journey of Love is a 544-page memoir that combines Sonia Gandhi's personal experiences, family history and political journey. Published in India by HarperCollins, the book is scheduled for release on November 10, 2026, with international editions from publishers including Alfred A Knopf in the US and William Collins in the UK.

The memoir traces Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her life in India after marrying Rajiv Gandhi.

It begins in Cambridge, England, in 1965, when Sonia Maino, then a 19-year-old student, met Rajiv Gandhi. The couple married in 1968, after which she moved to India and became part of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The book recounts her introduction to her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, her experiences adapting to Indian culture, and her relationship with Rajiv Gandhi.

It also revisits some of the most consequential personal tragedies in her life, including the deaths of Sanjay Gandhi in a plane crash in 1980, Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

According to the publisher's description, the memoir explores how these personal losses eventually brought Sonia Gandhi into public life and politics.

(With inputs from agencies)