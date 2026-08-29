Sonia Gandhi memoir row: 3 issues that sparked a showdown with Penguin

Sonia Gandhi’s memoir has hit a roadblock in India after Penguin Random House declined to publish it. Check the points of disagreement.

Sonia Gandhi's much-awaited memoir titled Belonging: A Journey of Love has sparked controversy in India after Penguin Random House decided not to publish the book in the country. As per a report by NDTV, three key subjects in the memoir reportedly became points of discussion between the former Congress president and the publisher. These include subjects such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), China, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

Sonia Gandhi's memoir is about her personal life, journey in India, and in the country's politics. The book is being published internationally by Alfred A knopf, an imprint of the global firm Penguin Random House. According to NDTV, the above three points became part of discussions between Gandhi and Penguin Random House India, with the publisher reportedly seeking changes to parts of the manuscript.

China's references in the book

One of the three subjects of disagreement is the book's reference to China and its border dispute with India. The book reportedly refers to Chinese incursions into Indian territory, a subject which her son Rahul Gandhi has raised several times in Parliament as the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

Sonia Gandhi on PM Modi

Her book also reportedly contains references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre's policies. As per reports, the publisher wanted changes in some parts of the passages. However, Sonia Gandhi was not willing to make the suggested changes.

Why does the book mention the RSS?

The third point of disagreement is on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where Sonia Gandhi's memoir shares her views on the influence of the organisation on national affairs and India's social fabric.

Why did Penguin India refuse to publish it?

In a statement issued by Penguin Random House, it stated, ''As a publisher, it is both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact-check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books. This is a normal part of the publishing process.''

''Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book. We will not comment further on confidential discussions with the author,'' it added.