Who are Sonia Gandhi's sisters? What does she reveal about Nadia, Anoushka in 'Belonging: A Journey of Love '?

Who are Sonia Gandhi's sisters Nadia and Anoushka? What has she written about them in her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'?

Who were the siblings of Sonia Gandhi? Has the former Congress president recalled them in her autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love '? How well-knit were their relations? How did the ties change after Sonia married the son of the prime minister of India? These questions have cropped up after the book hit the stands and parts of it were discussed in the public domain.

Sonia Gandhi's sisters in Belonging A Journey of Love

Sonia has two sisters: Nadia and Anoushka. Born to Stefano and Paola Maino, the three sisters grew up in Italy. 'Belonging: A Journey of Love ' is a memoir in which Sonia Gandhi has described her early life in her motherland, her arrival in India, and life thereafter. It is a personal account of events and memory and should not be taken as political analysis or historical recordkeeping.

However, Sonia writes that she was the middle of three daughters, and Nadia was the younger sister. The memoir includes rare photographs of the family, taken on different occasions. The archive includes pictures of Sonia as a child growing up in Italy in the 1950s alongside her mother and her sisters Anushka and Nadia. In her book, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love ', Sonia Gandhi writes how her father, Stefano Maino, named his daughters after the people who had helped him during World War II.

Sonia Gandhi childhood in Italy

Sonia fondly remembers her early days spent with the other two sisters and the bond they maintained even after moving on with their lives and taking different paths as their lives progressed. In one particular anecdote, she describes the closeness of the three sisters during difficult personal times and how they chipped in to help one another. Sonia writes at length about how Nadia and Anoushka were present to support Sonia during a medical operation, when she battled with Cancer. She poignantly writes how her sisters Nadia and Anushka stood by her side alongside her children Rahul and Priyanka. She also underlines that the strong bond between them remained intact over time despite living thousands of kilometres away.