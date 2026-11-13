FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating Chhath Puja for first time with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calls it 'beautiful tradition, completely new' to him

Ayushmann on celebrating Chhath Puja for first time with Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Amrita Rao’s sister married: Preetika Rao ties knot in intimate ceremony, gets blessings of Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar

Amrita Rao’s sister married: Preetika Rao ties knot in intimate ceremony

The universal message of Ayodhya's Deepotsav

The universal message of Ayodhya's Deepotsav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Who are Sonia Gandhi's sisters? What does she reveal about Nadia, Anoushka in 'Belonging: A Journey of Love '?

Who are Sonia Gandhi's sisters Nadia and Anoushka? What has she written about them in her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'?

Latest News

Pramode Mallk

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 07:05 PM IST

Who are Sonia Gandhi's sisters? What does she reveal about Nadia, Anoushka in 'Belonging: A Journey of Love '?
Sonia Gandhi Autobiography, 'Belonging'. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Who were the siblings of Sonia Gandhi? Has the former Congress president recalled them in her autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love '? How well-knit were their relations? How did the ties change after Sonia married the son of the prime minister of India? These questions have cropped up after the book hit the stands and parts of it were discussed in the public domain. 

Sonia Gandhi's sisters in Belonging A Journey of Love

Sonia has two sisters: Nadia and Anoushka. Born to Stefano and Paola Maino, the three sisters grew up in Italy. 'Belonging: A Journey of Love ' is a memoir in which Sonia Gandhi has described her early life in her motherland, her arrival in India, and life thereafter. It is a personal account of events and memory and should not be taken as political analysis or historical recordkeeping. 

However, Sonia writes that she was the middle of three daughters,  and Nadia was the younger sister. The memoir includes rare photographs of the family, taken on different occasions. The archive includes pictures of Sonia as a child growing up in Italy in the 1950s alongside her mother and her sisters Anushka and Nadia. In her book, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love ', Sonia Gandhi writes how her father, Stefano Maino, named his daughters after the people who had helped him during World War II. 

Sonia Gandhi childhood in Italy

Sonia fondly remembers her early days spent with the other two sisters and the bond they maintained even after moving on with their lives and taking different paths as their lives progressed. In one particular anecdote, she describes the closeness of the three sisters during difficult personal times and how they chipped in to help one another. Sonia writes at length about how Nadia and Anoushka were present to support Sonia during a medical operation, when she battled with Cancer. She poignantly writes how her sisters Nadia and Anushka stood by her side alongside her children Rahul and Priyanka. She also underlines that the strong bond between them remained intact over time despite living thousands of kilometres away. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating Chhath Puja for first time with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, calls it 'beautiful tradition, completely new' to him
Ayushmann on celebrating Chhath Puja for first time with Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Amrita Rao’s sister married: Preetika Rao ties knot in intimate ceremony, gets blessings of Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar
Amrita Rao’s sister married: Preetika Rao ties knot in intimate ceremony
Manipur: 4 killed as armed men ambush vehicles on NH-202 in New Heaven Village
Manipur: 4 killed as armed men ambush vehicles on NH-202 in New Heaven Village
Who are Sonia Gandhi's sisters? What does she reveal about Nadia, Anoushka in 'Belonging: A Journey of Love '?
Sonia Gandhi's sisters stood by during cancer battle; what did she write in book
Who will replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia? 3 Indian-origin executives in the race
Who will replace Jensen Huang at Nvidia? 3 Indian-origin executives in the race
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement