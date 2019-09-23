Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh meet P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail on Monday between 9-10 AM, sources at Tihar said.

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21. At present, he is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram also arrived at the jail to meet his father today.

No special arrangements were made for the meet, which lasted 30 minutes. Singh only had his own Special Protection Group (SPG) security that is accorded to the Prime Ministers and former Prime Ministers of India. He met the former Finance Minister at the Tihar Jail without any other form of special treatment.

Chidambaram is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in granting the clearance to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in a corruption case filed by the CBI.

(With ANI inputs)