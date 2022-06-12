Sonia Gandhi hospitalised owing to Covid-19 related issues

File Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday owing to Covid-19 related issues. Her condition is stable and she will stay under observation at the hospital.

The news was confirmed by Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Twitter.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation,” Surjewala wrote.

“We thank all the Congress men & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes,” he added.

The news of the Congress party supremo's hospitalisation comes amid summons by the Enforcement Directorate to her and her son and senior leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

It was earlier reported that Gandhi was at the hospital for a routine medical check-up, quoting sources. The 75-year-old veteran politician has been recovering from Covid-19 after testing positive on June 2.

She was initially slated to visit ED on June 8 but sought more time. A fresh summon was issued for June 23.

READ | Sonia Gandhi gets fresh summon from ED in National Herald case