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Sonia Gandhi hits out at Modi govt for damaging India's fabric, says Congress 'has nothing to learn from BJP, RSS'

Sonia Gandhi has said the Congress does not need to take any lessons from the BJP or the RSS, while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for harming India's fabric.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 02:29 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi hits out at Modi govt for damaging India's fabric, says Congress 'has nothing to learn from BJP, RSS'
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (File photo/ANI)
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Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said her party does not need to learn anything from the ruling BJP, the RSS, or from PM Narendra Modi's rise. She stressed that India's democratic fabric has suffered huge damage in the last 12 years.

But Sonia said she is optimistic that India's system will, in time, go back to proper governance.

In her interview with The Hindu, given ahead of the launch of her book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson also spoke about her party's situation and chances, while claiming that the Congress and the opposition have not had a fair playing field since the Modi government came to power.

"Over the last twelve years great damage has been done to the fabric of our country, our democracy and our institutions. Even after this government goes, it will take time to restore our systems back to health and great effort from political parties," Sonia said.

"It's true that he comes from a very different ideological world," she said when asked about PM Modi. "But there are many ways that people succeed in politics within the Congress party, take for example Dr. Manmohan Singh and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. I don't think we have much to learn from the RSS."

During the interview, Sonia was asked whether the UPA led by Congress would have changed its approach if she had become prime minister in 2004. The Rajya Sabha member said such a thought had "never crossed" her mind.

"Our experience was by and large a very positive one. We worked as a team, and our roles were distinct, with him (Singh) leading the government and I leading the party," she said.

The 79-year-old alleged that the BJP has hijacked the whole election machinery, including the Election Commission. She claimed the mainstream media is under control, but underlined that the Congress "is fighting and making progress" and remains the only party to "withstand this onslaught".

"What is more, it has been amply proved in recent months that many elections have been stolen, and people are now more aware of it," she alleged. "The Congress is working with like-minded parties, and our prospects are improving day by day."

Published by HarperCollins India, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' is a personal memoir, with politics acting as the backdrop or "a kind of framework". It begins with Sonia Gandhi's childhood in post-war Veneto, Italy and traces her path to Cambridge, where in 1965 she met Rajiv Gandhi.

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