Sonia Gandhi health update: Congress leader hospitalised, here's what doctors say, know all details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update

Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'

Acharya Manish Ji: The Founder of Jeena Sikho HIIMS and the Force Behind Ayurveda’s New Wave in India

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery

Birgunj curfew after mosque vandalism: What is driving Nepal's communal faultline?

Noida Metro: NMRC to lease shops at 3 Aqua Line metro stations; check details

UP SIR: Draft voter roll released, UP CEO reveals date of final voter list, what to do if your name is missing?

Why Virat Kohli missed his 3rd Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways? Know real reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin

India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing names list HERE

India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing n

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here

HomeIndia

INDIA

Sonia Gandhi health update: Congress leader hospitalised, here's what doctors say, know all details

Sonia Gandhi health update: Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. As per ANI, she was admitted on Monday evening due to respiratory issues.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi health update: Congress leader hospitalised, here's what doctors say, know all details
Sonia Gandhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sonia Gandhi health update: Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. As per ANI, she was admitted on Monday evening due to respiratory issues. Doctors have been taking immese care and have prescribed some antibiotics. 

She was having troubles in breathing due to respiratory issues. The doctors treating her in an official statement said that her condition was stable and she was responding well to treatment. Explaining Sonia Gandhi's health update, Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that the Congress leader's bronchial asthma turned worse due to the cold weather and pollution in Delhi. Doctors admitted her only as a precaution for observing her condition and further care.

Swaroop further said that she was experiencing discomfort in breathing and when the checkup was done, it was found that her asthma had worsened a little due to the cold and pollution. As of now, her condition is completely stable. The hospital chairman also said Sonia Gandhi is responding well to antibiotics and other supportive medicines. The doctors will take a decision soon about her discharge based on her recovery and they are expecting to release her in a day or two.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route
Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin
Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update
Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update
Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'
Good news for Emily In Paris fans, Netflix takes big step on Lily Collins' show
Acharya Manish Ji: The Founder of Jeena Sikho HIIMS and the Force Behind Ayurveda’s New Wave in India
Acharya Manish Ji: Leading the Modern Ayurvedic Revolution
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement