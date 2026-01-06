Sonia Gandhi health update: Congress leader hospitalised, here's what doctors say, know all details

Sonia Gandhi health update: Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. As per ANI, she was admitted on Monday evening due to respiratory issues.

Sonia Gandhi health update: Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi's mother Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. As per ANI, she was admitted on Monday evening due to respiratory issues. Doctors have been taking immese care and have prescribed some antibiotics.

She was having troubles in breathing due to respiratory issues. The doctors treating her in an official statement said that her condition was stable and she was responding well to treatment. Explaining Sonia Gandhi's health update, Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that the Congress leader's bronchial asthma turned worse due to the cold weather and pollution in Delhi. Doctors admitted her only as a precaution for observing her condition and further care.

Swaroop further said that she was experiencing discomfort in breathing and when the checkup was done, it was found that her asthma had worsened a little due to the cold and pollution. As of now, her condition is completely stable. The hospital chairman also said Sonia Gandhi is responding well to antibiotics and other supportive medicines. The doctors will take a decision soon about her discharge based on her recovery and they are expecting to release her in a day or two.