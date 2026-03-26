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Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress chairperson responding well to treatment says Delhi hospital; Know what exactly happened to 79-year-old leader

According to Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gandhi is receiving antibiotics under a team of doctors and is responding to the treatment.

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Updated : Mar 26, 2026, 12:56 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress chairperson responding well to treatment says Delhi hospital; Know what exactly happened to 79-year-old leader
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Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night (March 24), due to fever and is currently undergoing treatment for a systemic infection.

According to Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Gandhi is receiving antibiotics under a team of doctors and is responding to the treatment.

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the night of 24th March for fever. As per Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman SGRH, she is undergoing treatment with antibiotics for systemic infection, under the supervision of Dr D.S Rana, Dr S Nundy and Dr Arup Basu, and is responding to the treatment," Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Thursday.

The hospital stated that Gandhi was admitted at 10:22 PM on Tuesday and is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infections in the stomach and urinary tract.Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived at the hospital. He had cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala due to her health concerns.

Gandhi, virtually addressing a rally held in Kozhikode, said that he could not attend the rally in person as his mother was hospitalised in New Delhi.

"I would have liked to come here, but I was forced to stay in today and was unable to come. Yesterday, my mother was hospitalised and I, as a son, was quite worried about her, so I decided to stay with her. I know that the people of Kerala will understand this. Last night, I was extremely worried about my mother's health. The whole night, I was only comforted by one thing. I was comforted by a nurse from Kerala who came in every hour to check on my mother," he said.

As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for observation and further medical management.

On Wednesday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said that following a detailed medical examination, Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma was mildly exacerbated by the combined effects of cold weather and prevailing pollution levels in Delhi.

This is not the first time Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised.The veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues. She was kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department.

Before this, in the same month, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on June 7.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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