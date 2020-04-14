Sonia Gandhi hails persistence of corona warriors, JP Nadda says 'thank you'

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan advises fans to avoid social media negativity, ugly fan wars: 'God, Bhagwaan, Allah looks at...'

Shubman Gill narrows the gap with Babar Azam in latest ODI rankings, Pakistan captain maintains top position

Virat Kohli's wax statue to be inaugurated at Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore

Meet B.Com graduate banker who leads Rs 1,12,000 crore company as MD, CEO

Pakistani’s ISI planned Nijjar’s killing to hurt India-Canada ties? New conspiracy amid Khalistan row

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan advises fans to avoid social media negativity, ugly fan wars: 'God, Bhagwaan, Allah looks at...'

Shubman Gill narrows the gap with Babar Azam in latest ODI rankings, Pakistan captain maintains top position

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Health benefits of beetroot juice

5 drinks to cure dengue

Heart disease: Superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Shah Rukh Khan advises fans to avoid social media negativity, ugly fan wars: 'God, Bhagwaan, Allah looks at...'

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises Salman Khan in the teaser: 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

NH7 Weekender 2023: Popular British rapper M.I.A., musical group MEMBA to perform at 14th edition of music fest

HomeIndia

India

Sonia Gandhi hails persistence of corona warriors, JP Nadda says 'thank you'

In a video message, Gandhi thanked people for following the lockdown.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2020, 04:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday morning assured the people of the country that her party will provide full support in the time of coronavirus crisis whether in power or not.

In a video message, Gandhi thanked people for following the lockdown and said that she hopes people will stay inside their homes and practice social distancing.

The Congress chief also lauded the corona warriors who are on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic and said that there is no greater patriotism than the dedication of healthcare workers.

"Dear citizens, these warriors are helping us win this war despite the lack of personal security. Our doctors, health workers and non-government organisations are treating people despite the lack of personal protection equipment," she said.

"There is no greater patriotism than the persistence of government officials including doctors, scavengers, police in the Corona crisis. We will defeat Corona with a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence. Thanks to the countrymen for patience and patience," she added.

Replying to the tweet, BJP national president JP Nadda thanked her for the remarks. "Thank you Sonia Ji, Take care of your health," Nadda wrote on Twitter.

Notably, both parties have been on crossroads regarding the coronavirus crisis with the BJP accusing the Congress of politicising it.

On Monday, Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called for an extension of free food till September even for non ration card holders.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

In a world of pricey tech, Balachandar Karthikeyan made Chatbots accessible to all

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 73,999 on Flipkart after Rs 36,501 off, check details

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Why Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya not playing in final ODI against Australia?

Vamana Jayanti 2023: Significance, date, time, ritual, other details

Lyricist Mehboob says he never understood the need to remix old songs: 'Has our creativity finished?'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE