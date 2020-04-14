Sonia Gandhi hails persistence of corona warriors, JP Nadda says 'thank you'

In a video message, Gandhi thanked people for following the lockdown.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday morning assured the people of the country that her party will provide full support in the time of coronavirus crisis whether in power or not.

In a video message, Gandhi thanked people for following the lockdown and said that she hopes people will stay inside their homes and practice social distancing.

The Congress chief also lauded the corona warriors who are on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic and said that there is no greater patriotism than the dedication of healthcare workers.

"Dear citizens, these warriors are helping us win this war despite the lack of personal security. Our doctors, health workers and non-government organisations are treating people despite the lack of personal protection equipment," she said.

"There is no greater patriotism than the persistence of government officials including doctors, scavengers, police in the Corona crisis. We will defeat Corona with a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence. Thanks to the countrymen for patience and patience," she added.

Replying to the tweet, BJP national president JP Nadda thanked her for the remarks. "Thank you Sonia Ji, Take care of your health," Nadda wrote on Twitter.

Notably, both parties have been on crossroads regarding the coronavirus crisis with the BJP accusing the Congress of politicising it.

On Monday, Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called for an extension of free food till September even for non ration card holders.