Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sonia Gandhi gets fresh summon from ED in National Herald case

Sonia Gandhi had sought more time from ED to appear before it as she was still recuperating the Covid-19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi gets fresh summon from ED in National Herald case
File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear before it for questioning on June 23 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper, officials said Friday.

Gandhi was earlier asked to depose on June 8 but as she got infected with COVID-19, she sought a fresh date from the federal probe agency.

Gandhi has been given a fresh date for June 23 to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi where her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.

Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to be questioned in the same case on June 13. The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | West Bengal: Internet suspended in Howrah after protests over remarks on Prophet Muhammad 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.