Before Rahul Gandhi, Sonia-Rajiv lost their first child: Memoir reveals heartbreaking tragedy, cruel newspaper remark

Rahul Gandhi was not the first-born child of Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Sonia, in her autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love ', recounted the pain and agony of losing her first child, a baby boy. Details here.

Rahul Gandhi, born on June 19, 1970, was not the first-born child of Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Their first child was born on January 18, 1969. Recalling the birth of her first child and her pregnancy, Sonia wrote in her autobiography how thrilled she was and how happy Indira Gandhi was when she learned about the pregnancy. However, the happiness was short-lived as the baby boy died soon after his birth. Recalling the personal tragedy and trauma she experienced, Sonia in her autobiography, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', wrote in detail about the time and circumstances. However, the worst and most painful part of the story was that a newspaper called the deceased baby a bastard child. It continued to haunt her for a very long period of time.

Sonia Gandhi first child

She wrote that when she broke the good news of her pregnancy to her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi was very happy; she kissed and hugged Sonia and said, "One big baby having another baby!" Soon, the Prime Minister of India took charge of the preparations to receive the baby; she instructed her on diet and emphasised the need for exercise and regular walks. She also instructed Amie Aunty, a senior member of the household staff, to find a good doctor.

Sonia wrote in her book that she was asked to eat spinach at least three times a week and drink two glasses of milk every day. Though she disliked the taste of spinach and hated milk, she somehow managed it, but ignored the exercises. She also revealed that though she resisted her own mother's instructions, she was too timid to ignore those of her mother-in-law.

Ultimately, Sonia gave birth to a baby boy on January 18, 1969. She wrote in 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', "Later Rajiv took me to see him, a tiny, perfectly formed boy, with thick, black hair and long, slim fingers. We fell in love with him immediately, but Rajiv had been told already that there were doubts about his survival. With Amie Aunty beside him, he broke it gently to me when, at 6:30 in the morning, the end came."

Sonia Gandhi Autobiography: 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'

The child died soon after his birth; both Sonia and Rajiv were shocked and heartbroken, and they wept copiously. Indira Gandhi canceled her programmes and flew back, reached home at 11.30 pm, and sat with them, grieving for a long time. However, she had to leave early in the morning for her predetermined programmes. Praising Sanjay Gandhi, Sonia wrote that he might appear abrupt and arrogant at times; he was very kind and warm. He spent time with her, cheered her and Rajiv the way he could, and told them funny stories and riddles.

The problem became complicated as the last ritual of the child became a problem. Rajiv told her that according to Hindu tradition, the newborn was not to be cremated; he was simply to be released into a river. Secondly, burying the child in a cemetery was difficult, and so neither the Christian cemetery nor the nearby Parsi cemetery was considered. However, Sonia insisted on a respectful farewell of the child. She recalled telling Rajiv Gandhi, "No. No matter what, I'm not going to allow our baby to be thrown into the river." She added, "No, I couldn’t do that to my baby, no matter how sacred the river was,’ I said, breaking into sobs. How could I consent to do something that seemed to me so alien and heartless to my tiny child, already deprived of his chance to live?"

Ultimately, the baby boy was buried beneath a beautiful pink bougainvillea bush, in their family farmhouse in Mehrauli.

Rightist newspaper calls Sonia's baby 'bastard child'

The most traumatic part of the tragedy was yet to come. Sonia Gandhi wrote in her memoir that a right-wing opposition newspaper published an item stating, "Indira Gandhi failed in her attempt to become the grandmother of a bastard child." She did not identify the newspaper. Recounting the pain, she wrote in the book, "The venom of those words scarred my heart. How could people be so cruel? What had I done to deserve such malice? The hurt caused by that spiteful comment added to the heartbreak of my loss and to my feeling of inadequacy."

Rajiv Gandhi tried to console her by saying that such malicious stories about his family appeared regularly. He asked Sonia to ignore them, and there was little that could be done about such people.