Sonia Gandhi elected as Congress Parliamentary Party chief again

The first meeting of newly elected Congress Lok Sabha MPs began at the Central Hall of Parliament Saturday. The CPP at present was being chaired by Sonia Gandhi and after the Lok Sabha results, she has bee, re-elected.

All 52 Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress were present at the meeting, besides its members in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

Congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi on being elected Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong & effective opposition party, that will fight to defend the Constitution of India. pic.twitter.com/iUcdB51tHE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2019

Besides electing a new leader, the MPs will chalk out the party's strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, they said. They will also elect the Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

This is the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended after the May 25 meeting of the party's working committee, where he had offered to quit as Congress chief.

The CWC has already rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it.