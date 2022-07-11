Search icon
Sonia Gandhi gets fresh summons by ED, to be questioned on July 21 in National Herald case

Sonia Gandhi had requested more time to appear before the ED after she tested positive for Covid on June 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 05:44 PM IST

File photo: PTI

Sonia Gandhi has been issued a fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it on July 21 in the alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper.

Earlier, the Congress president had requested more time to appear before the central agency and skip earlier summons after she tested positive for Covid on June 2.

She was released from hospital in mid-June and had asked for more time to appear before the agency.

Gandhi was issued a second summons for June 23 by the agency, but the 75-year-old Congress leader could not keep the date as she was "strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID-19 and a lung infection".

Her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been questioned by the agency in the case for over 50 hours in sessions spread across five days.

