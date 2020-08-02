Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, condition stable

Three days after she was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday discharged, according to a health bulletin.

“Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on July 30, 2020 evening at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has been discharged today at 1 pm. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable,” as per the health bulletin of the hospital.

Her condition was stable at the time of discharge, said Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The 73-year-old Congress patron was admitted to the hospital for routine tests and check-up on Thursday.

She was under the care of Dr Arup Kumar Basu, a chest and respiratory medicine specialist.

On Thursday, she had chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than three hours.