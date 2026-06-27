Sonia Gandhi blasts Modi government’s ‘stony silence’ on Gaza ‘genocide’; Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge come in support

In an op-ed about Gaza, Sonia Gandhi said the deaths and injuries indicate that "the targeting of children is not incidental, but a deliberate strategy."

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has accused the Narendra Modi-led central government of staying "silent and inactive" on Israel’s military operations in Gaza. She argued that India’s stance on the conflict goes against both its "morality" and "national interest."

In an opinion piece for The Indian Express, Gandhi said the "extent of the devastation perpetrated by Israel in Gaza and the genocidal intent underpinning its actions" has been documented, referencing a report on the Gaza war.

What did Sonia Gandhi said on Gaza?

She said the number of children killed and injured in Gaza indicates "the targeting of children is not incidental, but a deliberate strategy," and pointed out that damage to schools and health infrastructure has aggravated the humanitarian situation.

Gandhi said the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel was "dastardly" and "absolutely unacceptable," but described Israel’s subsequent military response as one of "wanton cruelty and barbarity."

"Senior Israeli leaders, down from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his senior cabinet colleagues themselves, have called for the 'complete siege' and 'total annihilation' of Gaza," she wrote, alleging that such statements reflected genocidal intent.

The Congress leader also took aim at the United States under President Donald Trump, arguing that Washington’s backing had enabled Israel to sustain its campaign in Gaza. She noted that several countries have now recognized Palestine and that international bodies have documented alleged violations.

Targeting India’s foreign policy, Gandhi said, "India remains a lone voice of silence" despite growing international concern over the situation in Gaza.

Sonia Gandhi slammed Modi government

She accused the Modi government of ignoring a report on Gaza by Justice Muralidhar, connecting it to his past criticism of alleged police inaction during the 2020 Delhi riots. "Justice Muralidhar's report, which has sparked renewed conversation and activism against the Gaza genocide, has been met with stony silence from the Narendra Modi government," she wrote.

Gandhi said India has traditionally stood for "postcolonial solidarity, national sovereignty, and international peace," but is now "exceptional in our continued indifference" to the suffering of Palestinians.

Citing the case of five-year-old Hind Rajab, whose death in the Gaza war drew global attention, Gandhi said the incident reflects "the unspeakable cruelty" endured by Palestinian children.

She also slammed the delay in clearing a film on Hind Rajab’s story in India, saying it was held up "to defer to Israel's sensitivities" and approved only after public pressure.

‘Silence cannot be explained’

The 79-year-old Congress leader also questioned the strategic fallout of India’s tilt toward Israel, arguing that New Delhi was aligning more closely with Israel just as global sentiment was moving the other way.

"The Modi government's silence and inaction are not just morally reprehensible but also inexplicable from a national interest perspective," she wrote.

She said India has "alienated ourselves from our historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East" and let Pakistan take up diplomatic space that India could have occupied given its longstanding regional ties.

“We have distanced ourselves from global public opinion. And we have let Pakistan, of all countries, itself a state that has and continues to harbour dreaded terrorists, swoop in to claim the space of a mediator - a role to which we would have a natural claim given our historically friendly ties with all players. Our sacrifice of our strategic interest and morality has yielded us nothing but the friendship between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is now under attack all over the world, including in the USA,” Sonia Gandhi wrote.

In her conclusion, Sonia Gandhi said, "The spirit of Indian nationhood demands that we speak up for our Palestinian brothers and sisters," and argued that the government's continued silence "simply cannot be explained rationally or morally".

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge come in support

When the article was shared on X, several senior Congress leaders extended support to Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Gandhi’s "evocative piece calling out 'Modi Government's silence' and inaction for Palestinian people is a stark reminder of how our current foreign policy has alienated our historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East."

Rahul Gandhi said, "Through her editorial, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ji calls on India to reclaim its independent foreign policy, uphold humanitarian values, and speak up with moral clarity on Gaza."

“We are slipping further into Israel’s strategic orbit, at a time when the world is increasingly pivoting away from it. The Prime Minister’s visit to Israel will go down in history as a bewildering strategic decision.



The spirit of Indian nationhood demands that we speak up for… pic.twitter.com/GmB28smfl1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2026

Emphasising the humanitarian imperative as the core of his message, he wrote, "The spirit of Indian nationhood demands that we speak up for our Palestinian brothers and sisters whose children have been so brutally targeted."