Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over G RAM G Bill: 'Modi govt has ignored...'

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the controversial G Ram G Bill, which was recently cleared. The bill is set to replace India's flagship rural job scheme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and has drawn sharp criticism from leaders of various opposition parties. In her address, Gandhi, 79, said she had fought for the rights of the poor earlier and would do so again.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Gandhi, the longest-serving president of the Congress, described G RAM G as a "black law." She said MGNREGA had proved to be a revolutionary milestone that benefited crores of rural families. Gandhi added that the historic act strengthened gram panchayats and took the nation one step closer to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Gram Swaraj. The Congress leader further stated that the scheme acted as a lifeline for the poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gandhi went on to say that the Modi government had "bulldozed" MGNREGA. She said that over the past 11 years, efforts were made to weaken the scheme by ignoring the interests of the unemployed, poor, and the marginalised in rural areas. "We are all ready to counter this attack. Twenty years ago, I too fought to secure the right to employment for our poor brothers and sisters; today, I remain committed to fighting against this black law," Gandhi stressed. Meanwhile, the Congress is set to hold a key meeting next week, on December 27, to decide on its plan of opposing the G RAM G Bill nationwide. During the recently-concluded Winter Session, both the houses of Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Bill.

