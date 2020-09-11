Sonia Gandhi, aren't you anguished by treatment I am given by Maharashtra govt? Kangana lashes out at Cong on BMC row

"You have grown up in the West and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene," Kangana said.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in her fight against the 'Bollywood Drug Mafia' in Bollywood has got herself entangled in a bitter conflict with the Maharashtra government. The feud between the actress and the Shiv Sena gained steam after the BMC demolished her office situated in Pali Hill in Mumbai.

Since then she had escalated her war of words with the Maharashtra government. The latest in her line of fire is the National Congress party president Sonia Gandhi. In a series of tweets directed at Sonia Gandhi, she said, "Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman aren't you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?"

She further said that Shiv Sena stalwart Balasaheb Thackeray's 'biggest fear' was one-day Shiv Sena will form an alliance with the Grand Old Party and wondered what would be his 'concious feeling' about the condition of his party.

"Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress ⁦@INCIndia⁩ I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party ?" Kangana tweeted.

On Thursday, a case was registered against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at Vikhroli police station in Mumbai for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and stating that he has links with 'Bollywood Mafia'. The complainant alleged that Kangana's video on social media on Wednesday defamed the CM even though he has no direct connection with the demolition.

According to our sources, a defamation suit will also be filed against Kangana in the Vikhroli court in this regard. The complaint was filed by advocate Nitin Mane who registered it with Vikhroli police.

Kangana had said through her video, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, by teaming up with the film mafia and by breaking my house, you have taken your revenge against me? Your ego will be destroyed, just like the way my house has been broken today. This is the circle of life, don't forget, it doesn't remain the same forever."