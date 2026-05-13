Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, here's why

The hospital said that Gandhi was admitted at 10:22 PM on Tuesday and is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infections in the stomach and urinary tract.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

According to the sources, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram this morning for a minor surgical procedure. She is currently undergoing medical examinations.

The hospital stated that Gandhi was admitted at 10:22 PM on Tuesday and is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infections in the stomach and urinary tract.

Earlier on March 24, Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to fever and is currently undergoing treatment for a systemic infection.

What is systemic infection?

A systemic infection happens when pathogens like bacteria get into the bloodstream and travel through the body instead of remaining in one area.

Before this, the veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues. She was kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department.

In the same month, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on June 7, 2025.

(With ANI inputs)