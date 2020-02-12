Sonia Gandhi accepts resignations of Subhash Chopra, PC Chacko

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra and AICC in-charge PC Chacko following the party's drubbing in the assembly elections.

The Congress drew a blank in the second consecutive election, with its vote share also plummeting to 4.26% from 9.7% in 2015.

Chopra resigned on Tuesday from his post, taking moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the Assembly polls.

"I take moral responsibility for the party's debacle and have resigned," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Chacko resigned from his post on Wednesday after the party's poll debacle in the assembly elections.

The General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) said he has resigned taking moral responsibility for the party's performance and has sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"I have resigned from my post and have sent my resignation letter to the Congress president. It is up to her to take a decision on my resignation letter," he said.

The Congress fared poorly and was routed in the Delhi Assembly polls. It did not get a single seat for the second time after 2015 elections.

(With PTI inputs)