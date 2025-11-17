FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York

Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link: 'I spent my days and nights on..'

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'

Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death toll rises to 5, rescue operations underway as several feared trapped

Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina

Delhi weather update: Winter arrives as National Capital records coldest November day in three years amid ‘very poor’ AQI, temperature drops to...

Bank Holiday from November 17-23: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Bangladesh's special tribunal to deliver verdict today in case against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York

Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal'...

Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...

Sholay re-release: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film will release on...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb thr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns

Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India

HomeIndia

INDIA

Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death toll rises to 5, rescue operations underway as several feared trapped

The accident happened in the Billi Markundi mining zone, within Obra police station’s jurisdiction in Sonbhadra, on Saturday evening.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death toll rises to 5, rescue operations underway as several feared trapped
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Sonbhadra mine collapse has claimed five lives till now, according to reports released by Hindustan on Monday, following the recovery of three additional bodies. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Billi Markundi mining site during drilling operations, trapping several laborers under rocks and debris.

The body of 28-year-old Raju Singh Gaud was recovered on Saturday night. With the discovery of three more workers, the confirmed death toll has now reached four. Officials are continuing search and rescue efforts, hoping to find any other individuals who may still be trapped in the mine.

FIR logged

An FIR has been lodged by Obra police against Krishna Mining Works, the firm holding the lease for the site, and two of its staff members, Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshri, under Section 105 (culpable homicide).

Rescue operation underway

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Prakash said senior officials and specialised teams are on the ground.

"NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed. NDRF DIG and Commandant are here too. We are trying to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible. It is not possible to quote any figures at this time," he said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Varanasi Piyush Mordia said in a video message, "On 15th November, in Sonbhadra district, a stone mine collapse incident was reported. Workers are feared trapped here. NDRF, SDRF, CISF, Sonbhadra Police, and Fire Department teams are on the scene to rescue the people. Operation is underway..."

Meanwhile, according to a report by TOI, locals claim that 18 labourers were working at the site at the time of the collapse, though officials suggest that seven or eight may have been trapped under the debris. Authorities confirmed that the mine has a valid lease until 2026 and permission for blasting. The District Magistrate stated that the incident occurred while drilling to create holes for blasting, and a detailed investigation will determine any lapses or negligence.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue efforts. Heavy machinery, along with specialised personnel, is being used to remove the debris and widen access to the collapsed area as quickly as possible.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York
Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal'...
Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...
Sholay re-release: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film will release on...
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb thr
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link: 'I spent my days and nights on..'
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns
Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers
A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surpris
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE