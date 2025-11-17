Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death toll rises to 5, rescue operations underway as several feared trapped

The accident happened in the Billi Markundi mining zone, within Obra police station’s jurisdiction in Sonbhadra, on Saturday evening.

The Sonbhadra mine collapse has claimed five lives till now, according to reports released by Hindustan on Monday, following the recovery of three additional bodies. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at the Billi Markundi mining site during drilling operations, trapping several laborers under rocks and debris.

The body of 28-year-old Raju Singh Gaud was recovered on Saturday night. With the discovery of three more workers, the confirmed death toll has now reached four. Officials are continuing search and rescue efforts, hoping to find any other individuals who may still be trapped in the mine.

FIR logged

An FIR has been lodged by Obra police against Krishna Mining Works, the firm holding the lease for the site, and two of its staff members, Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshri, under Section 105 (culpable homicide).

Rescue operation underway

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Prakash said senior officials and specialised teams are on the ground.

"NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed. NDRF DIG and Commandant are here too. We are trying to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible. It is not possible to quote any figures at this time," he said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Varanasi Piyush Mordia said in a video message, "On 15th November, in Sonbhadra district, a stone mine collapse incident was reported. Workers are feared trapped here. NDRF, SDRF, CISF, Sonbhadra Police, and Fire Department teams are on the scene to rescue the people. Operation is underway..."

Meanwhile, according to a report by TOI, locals claim that 18 labourers were working at the site at the time of the collapse, though officials suggest that seven or eight may have been trapped under the debris. Authorities confirmed that the mine has a valid lease until 2026 and permission for blasting. The District Magistrate stated that the incident occurred while drilling to create holes for blasting, and a detailed investigation will determine any lapses or negligence.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue efforts. Heavy machinery, along with specialised personnel, is being used to remove the debris and widen access to the collapsed area as quickly as possible.