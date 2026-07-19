Will Sonam Wangchuk end hunger strike on Monday? Activist's wife says he has one condition

On Saturday, Wangchuk, 59, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks, was forcibly removed by the police from the Jantar Mantar and shifted to a government hospital.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo has said he could end his hunger strike on Monday (July 20) if political leaders meet him and promise to raise the issue of accountability in education in the Parliament. Angmo's comment comes a day before Wangchuk's supporters are set to hold a protest march to the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session. On Saturday, Wangchuk, 59, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over three weeks, was forcibly removed by the police from the Jantar Mantar and shifted to a government hospital.

Several political leaders and members of parliament (MPs) have previously met Wangchuk during his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar, promising to raise the NEET-UG paper leak and other education-related issues in the upcoming parliamentary session. They include Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, among others. On Sunday, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh submitted a notice of motion, seeking a discussion on the NEET paper leak and the demands raised by Wangchuk.

Meanwhile, a large number of supporters have camped at the Jantar Mantar, a day ahead of the planned march to the Parliament. But the Delhi Police has said that no permission has been sought for the march, warning of action against the protesters. The police also said that prohibitory orders are currently in force in the New Delhi district, under which large gatherings and marches are barred in the area. "Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Sonam Wangchuk is currently admitted to the state-run Safdarjung Hospital. But the activist has described the hospitalisation as "illegal detention." In a health update on Sunday, the hospital said that Wangchuk was receiving the required medical intervention and was being closely monitored by a team of experts. Wangchuk has been fasting for more than three weeks to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal and irregularities in national-level exams. The protest has been backed by the satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), several student associations, and opposition leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.