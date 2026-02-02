'Sonam Wangchuk wants Ladakh to become like Nepal': Govt defends activist's detention in Supreme Court

Sonam Wangchuk, who has worked for decades as an innovator and education reformer, was detained in September last year under the National Security Act (NSA), which empowers the government to act preemptively against persons considered a threat to public order or national security.

The central government on Monday defended the continued detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk before the Supreme Court, arguing that his speeches amounted to a threat to national security. Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that Wangchuk had attempted to provoke the younger generation into pushing Ladakh towards a situation similar to that of Nepal, where a youth-led revolt had toppled the government last year. A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prasanna Varale was hearing a petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali Angmo, to challenge his detention.

SG Mehta said that the detention order was passed following due legal process and took four hours. He further told the court that a top police official had met Wangchuk and shown him videos of his speeches, after which the 59-year-old activist agreed that the clips were authentic. Reading out portions of Wangchuk's speeches, the government counsel contended that the activist deliberately delivered inflammatory messages and used Mahatma Gandhi and his ideology of non-violence as a cover.

'Nepal-like riot situation'

Mehta said during the court arguments: "The district magistrate must see the speech in its entirety. You cannot pick one line, one word, or one sentence and say, 'I was only saying what Gandhiji said'," adding: "Gen Z has its own dictionary." He cited Wangchuk as saying that a sudden influx of young protesters had emerged "like a flood" and that "they were expecting a Nepal-like riot situation."

Why was Sonam Wangchuk detained?

Sonam Wangchuk, who has worked for decades as an innovator and education reformer, was detained in September last year under the National Security Act (NSA), which empowers the government to act preemptively against persons considered a threat to public order or national security. He was later shifted to Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Wangchuck was taken into custody days after violent protests demanding statehood for Ladakh left several people dead and dozens others injured.