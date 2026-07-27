Sonam Wangchuk to be discharged from Medanta Hospital today; Know what will be activist's first step after discharge

Sonam Wangchuk reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 28 and sat on an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days. On July 18, Delhi Police took him from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital because his health was worsening.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is scheduled to be discharged from Medanta Hospital on Monday, days after concluding his 26-day hunger strike over the paper leak issue.

He ended his fast on July 24 evening after the Centre accepted all his demands. Union Health Minister JP Nadda was present at the hospital and offered him juice, marking the end of the protest. Wangchuk is now set to resume his public engagements.

Sonam Wangchuk's first step after discharge

According to sources, his first stop after discharge will be Rajghat, where he will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The visit is symbolic — Wangchuk had also gone to Rajghat on June 28 before beginning his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with students affected by paper leaks. Following the floral tribute, he is expected to depart for Ladakh.

Sonam Wangchuk's 26-day hunger strike

Wangchuk reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 28 and sat on an indefinite hunger strike for 26 days. On July 18, Delhi Police took him from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital because his health was worsening. Later, following the Delhi High Court’s directions, he was moved to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for better medical care.

He ended his fast on July 24, saying it was after prolonged talks on various terms and keeping in mind the risk of nationwide unrest.

The 36-day protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar came to an end on Saturday. The agitation, which began on June 20, focused on the paper leak issue. During the protest, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, after which the demonstration was withdrawn.

Wangchuk reacted on X, calling it "This is a victory of democracy, a victory of direct democracy that emerged directly from the streets. It is a victory of peace, patience and determination. Congratulations to CJP and the country's Gen Z."

After being discharged from Medanta Hospital, Wangchuk is likely to leave the NCR for Ladakh following a visit to Rajghat. The protest had gained nationwide attention and sparked conversations on examination reforms and accountability.