INDIA

Sonam Wangchuk taken 'forcefully' claims CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, accuses Delhi Police of assault

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke made major claims regarding the ongoing protest. He accused the Delhi Police of assaulting and detaining him and said that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken forcefully by them while the students were lathicharged.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke made major claims saying that Sonam Wangchuk was taken 'forcefully' (X@abhijeet dipke)

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