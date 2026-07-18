Sonam Wangchuk taken 'forcefully' claims CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, accuses Delhi Police of assault

INDIA
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke made major claims regarding the ongoing protest. He accused the Delhi Police of assaulting and detaining him and said that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken forcefully by them while the students were lathicharged.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke made major claims regarding the ongoing protest and accused the Delhi Police of assaulting and detaining him during the protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday. He further alleged that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, was also being taken into custody and students were subjected to a lathi-charge.