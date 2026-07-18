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Sonam Wangchuk taken 'forcefully' claims CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, accuses Delhi Police of assault

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke made major claims regarding the ongoing protest. He accused the Delhi Police of assaulting and detaining him and said that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken forcefully by them while the students were lathicharged.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 08:52 AM IST

Sonam Wangchuk taken 'forcefully' claims CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, accuses Delhi Police of assault
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke made major claims saying that Sonam Wangchuk was taken 'forcefully' (X@abhijeet dipke)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke made major claims regarding the ongoing protest and accused the Delhi Police of assaulting and detaining him during the protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Saturday. He further alleged that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike, was also being taken into custody and students were subjected to a lathi-charge.

 

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Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised on Day 21 of hunger strike, taken to Safdarjung by Delhi Police
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