Sonam Wangchuk's supporters question his alleged Pakistan links: 'If playing cricket matches is...'

A group of activists from Ladakh addressed the media in capital Delhi and said Wangchuk should be immediately freed. Wangchuk was arrested last week under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) after violent protests in Ladakh claimed the lives of four people. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 04:52 PM IST

Leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance have demanded jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's release, questioning India's cricket matches with Pakistan. They asked why Wangchuk was being linked with Pakistan just because he attended a conference on climate change in Islamabad. They said the activist's professional visit was being politicised even as India continues to play cricket with Pakistan despite severe tensions between the neighbouring countries. Wangchuk was arrested last week under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) after violent protests in Ladakh claimed the lives of four people.

What did Wangchuk's supporters say?

A group of activists from Ladakh addressed the media in capital Delhi and said Wangchuk should be immediately freed. Sajjad Kargili of the alliance told reporters: "He (Wangchuk) attended a UN conference on climate change. If playing cricket matches with Pakistan is not a crime, why is this being politicised?" Earlier, Ladakh's top cop SD Singh Jamwal had described Wangchuk's Pakistan visits as "suspicious." He also said that Wangchuk stayed in touch with a Pakistani "person of interest." Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has also condemned his arrest and demanded his freedom.

Who is Sonam Wangchuk and why was he protesting?

The Ladakh activists will be meeting officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday. Wangchuk, an engineer and innovator, has been holding protests since Ladakh lost its special status after it was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and declared a separate union territory. The repealing of the special status has affected protections for land rights and tribal areas, key issues in the region. In a statement, Wangchuk had slammed the violence that occurred last week and called off his hunger strike.

