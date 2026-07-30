Sonam Wangchuk seeks no FIRs for students, praises Vande Bharat journey to Ladakh; Watch

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike, praised his Vande Bharat journey to Ladakh, and urged the government to honor its promise of no FIRs against protesting students.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk called his Vande Bharat journey to J&K a “beautiful experience” and praised Indian Railways. He also urged the government to keep its promise of no FIRs against protesting students.

Vande Bharat journey to Ladakh

After concluding his hunger strike in Delhi and receiving medical care, Wangchuk posted a video on X on Thursday. Before departing for Ladakh the following day, he took the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir. He claimed that his favourite mode of transportation is via rail.

'I wanted to see the Chenab bridge as well and it was a very beautiful experience. I am very proud of Indian Railways,' Wangchuk said in the video. He spent one night in Kashmir for rest and then continued to Ladakh. Wangchuk ended the video by saying everyone should come together to make India 'great'.

Appeal on student protest cases

Wangchuk appealed to the government about students involved in nationwide protests at Jantar Mantar, highlighting the government's written assurance that no legal action or FIRs would be taken against them. 'I would also like to appeal to the government to abide by it and try to build an environment of trust, especially with the young generation,' he said.

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The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was another topic Wangchuk discussed. By voice vote, the Lok Sabha approved it on Wednesday. Following the NEET-UG incident, the measure stiffens the consequences for exam paper leaks. 'I am happy that the bill has been introduced for the improvement of exams in Parliament. I hope this improvement is introduced not just in exams but also in the entire education system,' he said.