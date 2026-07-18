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Sonam Wangchuk's wife rejects hospitalisation, says fast continues despite treatment

Wife of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been hospitalised, has alleged that the Delhi Police has forced his hospitalisation as it was not ordered by the Delhi High Court. She also said that his fasting will continue along with the July 20 march to Parliament

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk's wife rejects hospitalisation, says fast continues despite treatment
Sonam Wangchuk with his wife Gitanjali J Angmo (ANI)
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After Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalised on Saturday, his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, rejected Delhi Police's statement saying the activist's removal was done in accordance with the Delhi High Court's order. She argued that the order did not state anything about hospitalisation but said that an individual's health is at the top. Showing determination to check be updated with her husband's health she said that the family will have his tests done externally.   

Sonam's wife rejects hospitalisation

Talking to reporters, she said, "Regarding the High Court order, the order never mandated hospitalization. It simply stated that an individual's health is paramount and must be monitored at regular intervals; it did not order hospitalization. So, this is not in accordance with the High Court order. Only observation and tests are being conducted, and we are actually going to get the tests done at an external lab. We want to cross-check this with another lab before administering any medication."

Sonam to continue fast, march to Parliament

She further said that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 would go ahead despite the climate activist's transfer to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police. She said that Wangchuk's hunger strike continues. Speaking to reporters outside the Hospital, Angmo said, "July 20 march is confirmed. Changing the education system is the responsibility of the executive and policymakers. Our job is to tell them that the system has completely collapsed."

Describing the movement as a campaign that has gone beyond the NEET paper leak, Angmo said it had become a broader campaign for reforms in the education system. "This movement is not just against the paper leak. It is to awaken the conscience of the whole country, and it has awakened to a sufficient extent," she said.

Angmo also informed that Wangchuk had refused electrolyte powder and continued with his fast. "Sonam Wangchuk has fasted for 20 days, and it is still going on. The doctors spoke about giving him electrolyte powder, but he refused. His fast is still continuing," she said.

Sonam Wangchuk's health

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is stable and fully conscious but has mild dehydration and weakness due to prolonged fasting, Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Bamba said Wangchuk arrived at the hospital around 7:40 AM and is being continuously monitored by doctors. "Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway," Dr Bamba said.

(With ANI inputs)

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