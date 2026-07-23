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Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo raises concern over students’ media portrayal: 'Image being tarnished'

Gitanjali Angmo says Jantar Mantar student protest is peaceful. Don’t blame students for violence without proof. ABVP also condemns NEET protest clashes.

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Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 02:15 PM IST

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo raises concern over students’ media portrayal: 'Image being tarnished'
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Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, on Thursday appealed against linking the ongoing student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to incidents of violence without evidence, saying the demonstration was taking place peacefully.

In a post on X, Angmo said it was deeply painful to watch the image of students being tarnished in the media.

"As an educator, I find it deeply painful to watch the image of our students being tarnished in the media. The students' protest is taking place peacefully at Jantar Mantar. If there are reports of violence elsewhere in Delhi, please do not rush to attribute them to this movement without evidence," she said.

Angmo said those who knew the protesting students had witnessed their extraordinary patience, discipline and restraint.

She further questioned, saying, "I often wonder: what kind of system is so quick to distrust its own students? Why is it easier to question their intentions than to hear their concerns?"

Stating that students should not be portrayed negatively, she said, "Our children deserve to be protected, not portrayed as villains. Their voices deserve to be heard, not drowned out by narratives that serve vested interests."

Meanwhile, while backing the Cockroach Janata Party protest on the NEET paper leak, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) condemned the violence and clashes that took place at Jantar Mantar during recent demonstrations related to the NEET exam and education reforms, saying students' legitimate grievances must be addressed through dialogue, transparency and institutional reforms.

In a statement, ABVP on Wednesday said it condemned the acts of chaos, public disruption and violent clashes during the protests and expressed sympathy with the injured students and security personnel.

The student organisation said genuine student issues should not be exploited for narrow political interests and called for meaningful dialogue and institutional reforms to resolve grievances.

ABVP said it has consistently stood with students against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET-UG. It claimed that it was among the first organisations to demand a central agency investigation and had organised protests outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters seeking accountability and strict action against those responsible.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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