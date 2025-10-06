Sonam Wangchuk’s SC Hearing: SC seeks Centre’s response on Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest; wife Gitanjali Angmo raises two key demands

Sonam Wangchuk Supreme Court Hearing Update: SC seeks Centre’s response on Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest; wife Gitanjali Angmo raises two key demands

Supreme Court Hearing on Sonam Wangchuk Plea: The Supreme Court on Monday heard a petition seeking the release of Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from jail. The petition was filed by his wife, Geetanjali Angmo, prompting the Court to issue notices to the Central Government, the Ladakh administration, and the Superintendent of Jodhpur Central Jail.

The bench, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria, asked the Central and Ladakh authorities to explain why Wangchuk should not be released.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Geetanjali Angmo, argued that Wangchuk had not been informed of the grounds for his arrest. Responding on behalf of the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the detained individual had been duly informed, adding, “We will consider providing a copy to his wife, detailing the reasons for his arrest.”

Sonam Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. Geetanjali Angmo requested that her husband be allowed to speak with her over the telephone and be permitted visitation. She also demanded proper arrangements for medical care, food, and clothing within the jail.

Wangchuk was arrested on 26 September and accused of making statements inciting violence. However, his wife told the Court that he had been illegally arrested and imprisoned, asserting that he had been protesting in a Gandhian manner.

“This is not a matter of national security or law and order,” she said, adding that her husband’s detention was an attempt to silence an activist. “He has the constitutional right to speak. Arresting him solely for exercising this right is unjustified.”

Geetanjali further contended that the arrest violates the freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.