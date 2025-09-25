Sonam Wangchuk's NGO's FCRA license cancelled day after violent protests in Ladakh

Shocking! Yograj Singh wanted son Yuvraj Singh to 'change the breed’ before marrying Hazel Keech, calls daughter-in-law....
INDIA
Sonam Wangchuk's NGO's FCRA license was cancelled the day after a violent protest in Ladakh. On Wednesday, i.e., September 24, a massive protest was witnessed in the Union Territory of Ladakh, with people engaging in clashes with the police. As protestors clashed with the police, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set ablaze. The police also fired teargas and used batons to curb the throng after a section of demonstrators allegedly turned violent and pelted stones.
This comes two days after the leaders of the Leh Apex Body, an independent organization that's been leading the protests, warned that public patience was on the verge of losing control. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike to demand statehood for Ladakh, called for peace. "I am sad to inform you that there was vandalism in Leh during a protest. Many offices and police vehicles were vandalized and burned. A bandh was announced in Leh, but the youth came in large numbers...This was youth's anger, a Gen-Z revolution..." Wangchuk said in a video message posted on 'X'.
"Very sad by the events in Leh. My message of the peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause", he added.
1. Restoration of statehood: The protestors have been demanding the restoration of statehood in Ladakh, as the UT status hasn't fulfilled their demands for self-governance.
2. Inclusion of Ladakh under the sixth schedule of the Constitution, which provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram by granting them limited autonomy, so as to preserve the culture and identity of the tribals.
3. Setting up of a separate public service commission for Ladakh to curb unemployment.
4. Two Parliamentary seats at the center, against one as of now, to have more representation.
