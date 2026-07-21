Sonam Wangchuk's 'Illegal Detention' To End: Delhi Court allows activist's treatment in private hospital

Delhi High Court has proposed to shift Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta. This comes after his wife ​petitioned the court alleging that ​he was being held from Jantar Mantar in "illegal detention."

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it will allow activist Sonam Wangchuk to be moved from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, and will issue a formal discharge order later in the day. The Centre accepted the court’s suggestion but asked that Wangchuk adhere to medical advice after being admitted.

This comes after his wife ​petitioned the court alleging that ​he was being held in "illegal detention", ⁠legal news website Bar ​and Bench said.

The 59-year-old has been on a hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities and NEET paper leaks. On July 18, Delhi Police detained him at the protest site in Jantar Mantar and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital, citing health concerns.

Court askes Centre why Wangchuk could not be shifted to ​Medanta?

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, why Wangchuk could not be shifted to privately-run Medanta Hospital, as he had requested.

What Delhi High Court said on Wangchuk?

The court said activist Sonam Wangchuk will now be treated at Medanta Hospital by a panel of doctors appointed by the hospital’s director.

During the hearing, Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia reviewed Wangchuk’s medical reports and opinions submitted by the government’s medical panel, as well as those from Wangchuk’s personal and treating doctors.

After a detailed discussion between the court and medical experts from both sides, CJ Upadhyaya told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Sibal, “What we propose is that he be shifted and treated by doctors at Medanta Hospital. All treatment details and reports from Safdarjung Hospital will be sent to Medanta immediately.”

His lawyer, Akhil Sibal, read out a letter in court that expressed Wangchuk’s 'anguish'. The letter alleged he had been forcibly kept at Safdarjung. "He has written a letter... he expresses his anguish and says there are police, his device is snatched away, and nobody is allowed (to see him). People are subject to searches... even papers aren't allowed."

Sonam Wangchuk's wife thanks Delhi HC for passing favourable order

Following this, Gitanjali Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, posted a message on her officail social media handle expressing gratitude to Delhi Court.

"My heartfelt thanks to the Delhi High Court for passing favourable order of discharge of Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta, the hospital of our choice!" she said on X, formerly Twitter, after a post on July 19 that criticised Safdarjung for apparently contradictory reports on her husband's health.

My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble #delhihighcourt for passing favourable order of discharge of @Wangchuk66 to #medanta, the hospital of our choice! My heartfelt thanks also to @SibalAkhil and Bahuli Sharma and their teams for this win against unbelievable odds in record time!! — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 21, 2026

Menawhile, Despite being hospitalised, Wangchuk continued his hunger strike from Safdarjung Hospital. His detention and transfer became a focal point for protesters, who called for his release while continuing demonstrations over the alleged paper leak issue.