Sonam Wangchuk's FIRST statement from jail, appeals Ladakh protestors to continue in 'true Gandhian way '

Sonam Wangchuk, who is in Jodhpur jail has given first message after his arrest. He said, 'I am doing well, both physically and mentally, and thank everyone for their concern and prayers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives, and my prayers are with the people who are injured and arrested. There should be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four people, and unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in jail.'

The statement was shared by Sajjad Kargili, leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). He posted on X that his message from Wangchuk was conveyed through his brother, Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, and advocate Mustafa Haji, who met him at the jail on October 4.

Kargili wrote, "Sonam Wangchuk's message from Central Jail, Jodhpur. Today on the 4th of October Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley (Sonam Wangchuk's elder brother ) and advocate Mustafa Haji met Mr. Sonam Wangchuk at Jodhpur Central Jail.

Sonam Wangchuk is currently in Jodhpur Central Jail. Police detained him on September 26, two days after violent protests erupted in Ladakh's capital, Leh, over demands for statehood and inclusion under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution of India.