Sonam Wangchuk's condition deteriorates, CJP announces mass hunger strike on Thursday, will govt resort to forced-feeding?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been conducting a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for 25 days, seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with irregularities in the NEET examination.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a one-day mass hunger strike tomorrow to express solidarity with activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast for 18 days, along with others protesting the NEET paper leak.

CJP calls for '1-day' mass hunger strike

Taking to the officail social media of CJP wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Tomorrow, July 16th, join us for 1-day mass hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the students of this country."

Tomorrow, July 16th, join us for 1-day mass hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and the students of this country.



Dharmendra Pradhan must resign! pic.twitter.com/IxsP1uj9dO — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 15, 2026

The CJP, a satirical outfit launched by Abhishek Dipke in May, has been holding a sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for the last 25 days. Their demand is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the NEET exam. Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then.

'Sonam Wangchuk looses 8.5kg weight', says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Wangchuk’s health has worsened significantly after going without food for over two weeks.

"Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and is in immense pain," Dipke said, adding that the activist has lost 8.5 kg since beginning his fast.

Hunger Strike Day 18



Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Update



Total Weight loss- 8.9 kg

Blood Pressure- 105/76



At Jantar Mantar Delhi pic.twitter.com/H9mMqug86n — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 15, 2026

Delhi HC plea seeks 'force-feeding' of Sonam Wangchuk amid health decline​

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi Government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking urgent medical intervention for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28. The matter has been listed for further hearing tomorrow.

A Division Bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia heard submissions made by petitioner Rakesh Kumar Saini, who appeared virtually as petitioner-in-person.

During the hearing, Saini urged the Court to treat the matter as urgent, submitting that Wangchuk's health had deteriorated considerably owing to the prolonged fast and that immediate judicial intervention was necessary to safeguard his life.

Court to hear matter tomorrow

After hearing the submissions, the Bench noted the urgency involved and issued notice to the Additional Solicitor General, the Union Government and the Delhi Government, directing them to clarify their stand on the issues raised in the petition. The Court posted the matter for further hearing tomorrow.

The Bench also recorded that no counsel appeared on behalf of the respondents as lawyers of the Delhi High Court were abstaining from work pursuant to the Delhi High Court Bar Association's call to boycott court proceedings in protest against the proposed enhancement of the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts. Consequently, no law officer or government counsel was available to assist the Court.

The PIL seeks directions to the Union Government and the Delhi Government to immediately provide appropriate medical treatment and life-saving intervention to Wangchuk, besides initiating dialogue with him over the issues raised during his protest. It also seeks directions to ensure that all necessary medical support, including emergency care and nutritional assistance, is made available to protect his life.