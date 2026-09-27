Sonam Wangchuk’s October 2 deadline: What is his Sixth Schedule demand?

A year after NSA detention, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has renewed his demand for Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule protection. Here's what he said.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday said that it has been one year since he was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) following the violence in Leh on September 24, 2025, claiming that little progress has been made in fulfilling the demands over statehood for Ladakh and securing Sixth Schedule protections.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, ''I had to come to Delhi to tell the country that it's been a year since those incidents in Ladakh. My own family went to Jodhpur jail today, September 27th.''

''It's been a year since my first day there, when I woke up in the morning. I want to ask what happened to the results of the inquiry commission set up for those incidents. When will the officials, the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor,, and the Home Minister who ordered these actions actually give us answers? So it still hasn't been resolved, and those who were martyred still aren't getting proper compensation. The remaining cases are still ongoing, and people are left half-dead. There's no accountability,'' he added.

A HEART TO HEART CHAT WITH THE NATION...

Not just a Press Release.

One year after my first morning in Jodhpur Central Jail where I was kept in total isolation for six months under the draconian NSA, I have more questions than I had before.

Unfortunately there was a media… pic.twitter.com/5sumJPA6eP — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 27, 2026

What is the Sixth Schedule?

The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides special arrangements for administering tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. It means it gives tribal areas more power to manage their local affairs. Currently, it is applicable to tribal areas in the above four states, where they have Autonomous District Councils through which they can make their own rules on issues related to land, forests, local customs, and other important matters.

Sonam Wangchuk has been demanding similar constitutional protection for the region ever since Ladakh was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and made a Union Territory in 2019, after the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Wangchuk claimed that policy decisions are being made beforehand without consulting locals and said, ''All the policy decisions are being made beforehand, whether it's about land, industrial policy, tourism policy, or local governance. If they get all that done now, what's left for the democratic structure to do? Or are they saying the democratic structure will never ever come into place, and they're just operating on that assumption?''